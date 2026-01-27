A red squirrel named "Yoda," brought to Türkiye’s capital Ankara for treatment due to health complications, is being gradually reintroduced to the wild through a specialized rehabilitation program that mimics natural conditions.

Yoda, who separated from his mother before opening his eyes, was delivered to a private veterinary clinic in Ankara with epileptic seizures, tremors and general weakness.

After arriving last year, Yoda was placed under intensive care and given a tailored nutrition plan. Though initially fed by bottle for an extended period, he struggled to adapt to his natural instincts. Once his health improved and the frequency of his seizures decreased, he was introduced to a controlled adaptation process.

"Yoda," the red squirrel, on a pizza during his rehabilitation, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Special areas were created both at home and in the clinic to simulate natural living conditions, including nests made from tree bark. Human-guided training helped him adjust to these environments. During feeding, Yoda was encouraged to exhibit natural behaviors by searching for, retrieving and storing nuts and other foods hidden throughout his space.

At 4 months old, Yoda began successfully locating hidden food. Training helped him develop skills essential for survival: storing nuts, sleeping in tree hollows, protecting himself, and strengthening his instinctual reflexes. Once his treatment and adaptation are complete, Yoda is expected to return to the wild under controlled supervision.

“He didn’t know how to feed himself at first,” said Yağmur Denli, a veterinary technician and physiotherapist, in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). She explained that with proper nutrition and vitamin support, Yoda began recovering and experiencing fewer seizures.

"Yoda," the red squirrel, brought to Ankara for treatment due to health complications, is being gradually reintroduced to the wild through a specialized rehabilitation program, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Denli noted that the squirrel could not survive in the wild until his seizures subsided. She said they are collaborating with an international organization, and once Yoda fully recovers, he will be fitted with a microchip before being released.

“Now he eats nuts, learns to store and retrieve food, and sleeps in a tree hollow,” Denli said. “When he first arrived, he didn’t know how to feed himself. He grew up with a cat and a dog in the home, so he imitated them. Normally, he should be sleeping in tree hollows, but he didn’t know that. We created a nest from tree bark and a pouch for him to hide in. Because he sees me as his mother, I hide the food, and he copies me. We’re gradually teaching him to keep distance from humans because he is very sociable, and he needs to be independent to survive in the wild.”

Veterinary technician Yağmur Denli pets "Yoda," a red squirrel, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Denli added that Yoda also had developmental delays due to inadequate nutrition and he is being slowly exposed to outdoor conditions to help him adapt to natural weather and surroundings.

Early challenges

Despite being introduced to natural foods, Yoda shows interest in chocolate, souffle, pizza, bread and pasta. “We only give these in small tastes. In the wild, squirrels do not need sugar or carbohydrates. These cravings developed because he grew up in a domestic environment. As he adapts, he will rely entirely on nuts and tree bark,” Denli said.

She also described Yoda’s early physical limitations. “His back legs were very weak at first, and he didn’t know how to climb. Gradually, he started climbing under supervision. Because he grew up with cats and dogs, he sees them as friends. We are teaching him to climb, chew on branches and sharpen his teeth while keeping him slightly away from other animals.”

The red squirrel "Yoda" eats during his adaptation program, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Training squirrel for wild

Denli emphasized that training a squirrel to survive in the wild differs from working with other animals. “We are teaching him his natural environment in an artificial setting,” she said. She added that they received guidance from international organizations and have developed a special bond with Yoda, making separation difficult.

“Our goal is to help him return to his natural home and live freely. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that he thrives in the wild,” Denli concluded.