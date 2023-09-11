The globally renowned and highest-paying television quiz show's Turkish version "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has once again taken the country by storm with its latest winner, Rabia Birsen Güvercin.

Hosted by the beloved presenter Kenan Imirzalıoğlu, the show witnessed a thrilling moment as 24-year-old Rabia, hailing from Konya, correctly answered the TL 1 million ($37,000) question, securing the coveted grand prize.

Rabia, a graduate of Gazi University, displayed remarkable resilience and determination on her journey to the million-lira question. Her path to success was marked by an unfortunate incident during Eid, where her arm got caught in a meat grinder. Despite this challenging setback, Rabia's unwavering dedication to knowledge ultimately earned her the opportunity to face the TL 1 million question, leaving millions of viewers awestruck.

As the world's most-watched and highest-earning quiz show, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has not only dominated television ratings but also set social media abuzz with its latest victory.

The question that propelled Rabia to fame centered on an intriguing query: Which of the letters Ş, V, G, and H is the least common in the names of the 81 provinces in Turkey? Rabia's correct answer of "V" demonstrated her exceptional knowledge and left viewers both entertained and emotional.