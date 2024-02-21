A lion attacked and killed a zookeeper in Nigeria, an official said.

Olabode Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist who was in charge of the wildlife unit at the Obafemi Awolowo University Zoological Garden, was attacked by a 9-year-old lion during a feeding session, Abiodun Olanrewaju, the university spokesperson said.

Olawuyi's colleagues "did everything within their power to rescue" him, but the lion had already fatally wounded him, the spokesperson said.

Professor Adebayo Bamire, the vice-chancellor of the university, said he has ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the "immediate and remote causes of the incident."

Obafemi Awolowo University Zoological Garden is one of the oldest zoos in Nigeria, established over 40 years ago.