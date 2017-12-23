UAE briefly imposes travel ban on Tunisian women

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) briefly imposed a travel ban on Tunisian women Friday without elaborating reasons, causing an uproar in the North African country.

All female Tunisian citizens of all ages were denied entry into the Gulf state, an internal Emirates Airline email circulated on social media showed.

The UAE ambassador to Tunis was summoned to the foreign ministry of Tunisia late Friday, immediately after the decision.

Tunisia's state-run news agency TAP quoted the UAE ambassador to Tunisia as saying that the measures were "temporary and relating to security arrangements" and that the travel restrictions have been lifted.

As Tunisian passengers started to be turned away at the Emirati airports, many Tunisian social media users took to Twitter to denounce the "discriminatory" move.

A Tunisian foreign ministry spokesman said Friday that the sudden ban would be dealt with "to maintain the dignity of Tunisians."

Tunisian MP Iyed Dahmani said that the decision was unacceptable and they were ready to take countermeasures.