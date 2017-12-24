   
MIDEAST
British aid worker could be eligible for early release: Iran

TEHRAN
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (L) posing for a photograph with her daughter Gabriella. (AFP Photo)
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the country's judiciary spokesman says a British-Iranian woman detained since 2016 could be eligible for an early conditional release next month after completing a third of her sentence, if she does not face new charges.

Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi noted a law relating to conditional releases upon completion of a third of the term for sentences less than 10 years, according to the report.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government. Iranian authorities have said she has another case pending, but have not elaborated.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in April 2016 and will have served a third of her sentence by January 2018. Ejehi says Iran's judiciary will act accordingly, according to the report.

