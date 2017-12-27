Egyptian military court sentences 10 to death over attacks on security forces

An Egyptian military court on Wednesday sentenced 10 militants to death on charges of carrying out a string of attacks in the country.

The convicts include Hesham Ashmawi, a former army officer accused of orchestrating attacks on security forces.

Ashmawi, who was tried in absentia, is thought to have fled to troubled Libya.

The 10 were convicted, among other things, of unleashing a 2014 attack on a security checkpoint in the Farafra Oasis in Egypt's Western Desert, which left 22 soldiers dead.

The sentences, which can be appealed, were issued a day after Egypt executed 15 extremists for killing nine army soldiers in the restive northern Sinai.

Egypt has experienced a wave of militant attacks - mainly targeting security forces and the country's minority Christian community - since the military toppled president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.