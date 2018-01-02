Detained Saudi finance minister appears at cabinet meeting

Saudi Arabia frees detained in purge in exchange for cash, assets, sources say

Saudi authorities demand one-third of Alwaleed bin Talal’s fortune to free him

Saudi Arabia releases two sons of King Abdullah detained in corruption purge

Previously detained former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf was seen attending the kingdom's weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a photograph published on the official SPA news agency.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

Assaf, who was also a board member of national oil giant Saudi Aramco, was among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body in November, a senior Saudi official had told Reuters.

He was reportedly released from his detention last month, according to local media.

Saudi Arabia said more than 200 people, including high profile officials and princes, were detained over embezzlement and corruption during the purge.

Some analysts saw the arrest of high-profile figures as an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Saudi defense minister, to consolidate his control over the security services.