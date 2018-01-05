Sudan recalls its ambassador from Egypt to consult amid tensions

Egypt says neighboring Sudan has recalled its ambassador in Cairo for consultations, the latest sign of rapidly deteriorating ties between the onetime allies.

The Foreign Ministry says it learned of Khartoum's decision through its embassy in the Sudanese capital.

The ministry said Thursday that Egypt is "comprehensively assessing the situation with a view to making the appropriate response." It did not elaborate.

Relations have been soured by disputes over the ownership of the Halayeb Triangle border area, and over the use of the water from the River Nile that passes through their territories.

Egypt maintains that Sudan has taken Ethiopia's side in Cairo's dispute with Addis Ababa over a massive dam being built on the Nile River by the Ethiopians.

Egypt says the dam will reduce its vital share of the Nile's waters.

Pro-government media in Egypt have also decried a recent visit to Sudan by Turkey's president, who is a harsh critic of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi.