UNSC meeting directly interferes with Iran’s sovereignty, Moscow warns Washington

The United States' call for an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the protests in Iran directly interferes with its sovereignty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday.

Stating that Tehran's claims about "foreign influence" fomenting the unrest were "not groundless," Moscow warned Washington to stay out of other countries' internal affairs, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Accusing the U.S. of stirring up unrest and using any possible method to destabilize governments it dislikes, Ryabkov said: "The United States continues its policy of open and covert interference into the affairs of other states. Under the guise of concern about human rights and democracy, they shamelessly attack the sovereignty of other nations."

"It is in this light that we see America's initiative to summon a U.N. Security Council meeting a strictly internal issue," he told Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ryabkov also said that Russia was calling on the U.S. not to spoil the opportunity for dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang.

"Other participants in this drama should show as much carefulness, balance and restraint as possible," the deputy minister said, after North and South Korea agreed on Friday to hold official talks next week, the first in more than two years.