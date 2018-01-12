3-year-old Palestinian child shot in the head during Israeli military training

A Palestinian toddler was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, an official statement said Friday.

According to the statement released by the Palestinian health ministry, the toddler was taken to a hospital in Nablus after being shot in the head with live bullets during an Israeli "military training" session.

The child is currently in stable condition, the statement added.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the holy city in 1980, claiming it as the capital of the self-proclaimed Jewish state – a move never recognized by the international community. Palestinians, for their part, continue to demand the establishment of an independent state on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with East Jerusalem – currently occupied by Israel – as its capital.