Palestine's Abbas calls Trump peace offer 'slap of the century'

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace efforts as the "slap of the century" on Sunday after the White House recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"We said 'no' to Trump, 'we will not accept your project'," Abbas said at the start of a key meeting of Palestine's leaders on how to face Trump's declaration.

"The deal of the century is the slap of the century and we will not accept it," he added, referring to Trump's pledge to reach the "ultimate deal" -- Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Earlier Sunday, U.S. officials said Trump is considering slashing U.S. contributions to the U.N. organization for Palestinian refugees, by half or more, in apparent retaliation to receiving no "appreciation or respect" from Palestine.

The move could hamstring the agency and severely curtail its work, putting great pressure on Jordan and Lebanon as well as the Palestinian Authority. Gaza would be particularly hard hit.