Iraqi PM clings to election schedule amid setbacks

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi promised to hold both parliamentary and local elections on time. Abadi said there will be "no postponement of elections at all," speaking during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, IraqiNews reported on Tuesday.

Abadi is hoping to secure another term in the May 12 parliamentary elections after declaring victory over the Daesh terrorist group and thwarting an Iraqi Kurdish bid for independence. However, his coalition with the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force collapsed on Tuesday - a day after announcing an alliance.

On Sunday, Abadi said he had persuaded the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force that helped fight Daesh to join his "Victory Alliance," which he described as a "cross-sectarian" list. The Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Units, is seeking to become a key political player in Iraq as well as the military after proving itself to be a formidable force on the battlefield. Abadi was little known when he became prime minister three years ago after Maliki ceded power to him in August 2014 amid political and sectarian chaos and a sweeping offensive by Daesh. Abadi declared victory in December in the three-year war by Iraqi forces to expel Daesh militants from vast areas north and west of Baghdad. Since taking over, Abadi has also rebuilt the crumbling armed forces, taken back disputed areas in the north from the Kurds and torpedoed their hopes for independence.