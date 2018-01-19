Israeli military storms West Bank's Jenin, kills Palestinian

Israeli army forces yesterday morning broke into the occupied West Bank northern city of Jenin where they killed a Palestinian and demolished three residential houses, according to local officials and eyewitness accounts.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the martyrdom of Ahmed Nasr Jarrar, 22, who was shot by Israeli forces after they entered his family home in Jenin.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army completely destroyed Jarrar's house, and partially demolished two other houses.

Late Wednesday, Israeli police said in a statement that an armed clash had erupted in Jenin between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that Jarrar was responsible for the death of an Israeli settler who was killed last week near the northern city of Nablus.

Mansour al-Saadi, Jenin's deputy governor, told Anadolu Agency that as of 9.30 a.m. (0730GMT) Israeli forces had yet to leave the city, while eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army started to withdraw from Jenin after an operation that lasted for more than 10 hours.

The deputy governor said clashes were taking place at more than one location, with youths throwing stones at army forces.

"At least one house was totally demolished and a Palestinian was martyred, but so far the situation is unclear, as the [Israeli] army has blocked medical personnel, journalists, and citizens from reaching the scene," he added.

Al-Saadi called the current operation the largest in several years, with the army coming in "with 50 military vehicles and using helicopters and drones."