Palestinian teen's detention continues as trial delayed again

The start of a military trial for a Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers has been delayed until Feb. 6, her lawyer said Tuesday. The trial of Ahed al-Tamimi, 16, had been due to begin on Wednesday. Her mother Nariman will also go on trial on Feb. 6, their lawyer Gaby Lasky told AFP. The Israeli military confirmed the date had been changed to Feb. 6, adding it was postponed at Lasky's request. The United Nations previously voiced concern over the detention of 16-year-old Palestinian activist Tamimi .

"What is clear is that people need to have their rights respected. The detention of children is our particular concern and we have made those concerns known," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, according to Anadolu Agency.

The detention of Tamimi highlighted the issue of arrests of Palestinian minors. Defense for Children International-Palestine, a local group, said 331 Palestinians under the age of 18 were held in military detention as of May, according to the most recent statistics released by Israeli authorities, as reported by The AP. It said that in 2016, an average of 375 minors were in detention each month. The Israeli military was unable to provide data on the number of minors it is holding. According to Palestinian figures, over 6,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 300 children.