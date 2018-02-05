Iranian sentenced to 6 years in prison over nuclear espionage for US, Europe

An Iranian national has been sentenced to six years in prison for nuclear espionage, the Mizan news portal reported on Sunday citing a prosecutor.

The man provided secret information about Iran's nuclear program to a U.S. intelligence agent as well as to a European country, for which he was paid, Tehran prosecutor Abbas Dori Najafabadi said, according to Mizan.

There was no further information on the man's identity or additional details of what he allegedly did.

Last year, an Iranian negotiator who took part in the discussions with the West over Tehran's nuclear program was sentenced to five years in jail for espionage and selling classified information.

Iran's judiciary is dominated by hardliners, who are not only opposed to the reformist agenda of President Hassan Rowhani but are also against the landmark nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and the international community.