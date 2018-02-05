PLO executive committee mulls revoking recognition of Israel

The PLO's Executive Committee released a statement after a three-hour meeting Saturday saying it would set up a committee to draw up an emergency action plan on disengaging from Israel.

According to a statement issued after a meeting of the PLO's executive committee in the West Bank city of Ramallah chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the organization called on the government to devise an urgent roadmap on cutting contacts with Israel at the political, governmental, economic and security levels. It also decided to seek action against the Israeli occupation at the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The Ramallah-based PLO asked the government to submit the action plan to the executive committee, the statement added.

The organization's top body was meeting for the first time since the Palestinian Central Council, another arm of the PLO, called for the step last month. The meeting agreed on ceasing security coordination and economic relations with Israel and establishing a higher committee to execute the PLO central council's decisions, including suspending Palestine's recognition of Israel until it recognizes the state of Palestine with its borders defined in 1967.

The Palestinian leadership has become increasingly frustrated with the American administration, particularly since President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, in a break with decades of international consensus that the city's fate should be decided in peace talks.

Describing U.S. President Donald Trump's Palestine policy as "against national legitimate decisions", the statement also asked Washington to review it. On Dec. 6, Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking widespread condemnation and protests across the Arab and Muslim world.Jerusalem remains at the core of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Last month the PLO's Central Council called on the Executive Committee to suspend recognition of Israel until it recognizes the state of Palestine and halts the building of Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land.