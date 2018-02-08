Israel appoints new envoy to Jordan after monthslong diplomatic spat

Israel named a new ambassador to Jordan on Thursday, the foreign ministry announced, bringing to an end a monthslong spat sparked by a deadly shooting.

The foreign ministry named Amir Weissbrod as the new ambassador, the first since July when a security guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman shot dead two Jordanians after an alleged attack.

Last month, Jordan said Israel had apologized over the incident at the embassy and pledged to take legal steps in the case.

Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab nations with peace treaties with Israel.