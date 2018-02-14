Qatari emir becomes first Gulf leader to open Instagram account

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, recently became the first Gulf leader to join one of social media's most popular platforms: Instagram.

The emir's first post, shared on Qatar National Sports Day, was a photo of him touring on a bicycle among a group of young riders.

Soon after opening the account, the emir had already gained over 54,000 followers, with his first share receiving more than 36,000 likes.

Al Thani's pioneering move shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he is the youngest reigning monarch in the Gulf Cooperation Council and one of the youngest sovereigns in the world, at age 37.

He became Qatar's eighth emir in June 2013 after his father abdicated the throne.