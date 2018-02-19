Iran slams Israel for staging a 'cartoonish circus'

Iran's foreign minister slammed Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu for staging a "cartoonish circus" after the premier brandished what he said was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down by Israel. "You were the audience for a cartoonish circus just this morning which does not even deserve the dignity of a response," Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the Munich Security Conference, as he took to the stage shortly after Netanyahu's fiery speech.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran on Saturday over aggressions by what he called Iran and its "proxies" in Syria, while showing what he claimed was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace.

Saying he had "a message to the tyrants of Tehran" during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, he warned: "Do not test Israel's resolve."

Netanyahu said "Mr. Zarif do you recognize this? You should, it's yours. You can take back with you a message to the tyrants of Tehran — do not test Israel's resolve!" The Israeli military has claimed the drone was a copy of a U.S. model captured by Iran in 2011, based on an analysis of the drone's debris. Tehran said it wasn't Iran's drone.