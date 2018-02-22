Qatar, Chad restore ties cut in wake of Arab states rift

Chad and Qatar have restored diplomatic relations, their governments said, six months after the West African nation cut ties with Doha in the wake of a rift among Arab states.

Chad closed Qatar's embassy and expelled its diplomats last August, accusing its government of trying to destabilize Chad via its northern neighbor, Libya. The move came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain all abruptly severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. The four threatened to impose further sanctions on Doha if it failed to accept a long list of demands, including closure of Qatar-funded Al Jazeera television. The Qatari government has denied the accusations, blasting the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.

In a statement reported by the Qatari state news agency QNA, Qatar's foreign ministry said the two countries' foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to resume diplomatic relations.

"A victory for both countries' diplomacy; one that is based on the principles of dialogue & common interests that bring peace and prosperity to both nations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater wrote on Twitter. A spokesman for Chad's foreign affairs ministry confirmed relations would be restored.

West African countries Niger, Mauritania and Senegal also cut ties with Doha last year in solidarity with the other Arab countries.

Qatar has accused the Saudi-led bloc of putting pressure on African states to take sides in the row. Senegal reinstated its ambassador to Qatar in August in a bid to encourage the Arab states to resolve their dispute. Qatar, however, remains isolated by trade and travel sanctions imposed by its neighbors.