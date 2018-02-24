Israeli forces raid refugee camp in West Bank's Bethlehem, detain Palestinian

Israeli forces on Saturday raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem and detained one Palestinian, according to local residents.

Israeli forces entered the Dehisha camp in southern Bethlehem, triggering clashes with local residents, they said.

A Palestinian youth was detained and another was injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters during the raid, the residents said.

There was no official statement issued by the Israeli army about the raid.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including dozens of women and 300 minors.