Explosion targets Palestine PM Hamdallah's convoy during entry to Gaza Strip

An explosion targeted Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy during his entry to Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with some injuries taking place but Hamdallah was unharmed.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency said eight people were injured after an explosive device was detonated as the convoy was moving in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip.

"The prime minister was unhurt in the attack," Wafa said. Three of the vehicles in his convoy were damaged, their windows blown out. One had signs of blood on the door.

In a statement, the Palestinian Presidency was quick to condemn the bombing and held Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip, responsible for the attack.

Hamdallah arrived in the blockaded strip for a short visit on Tuesday, accompanied by intelligence chief Majd Faraj.

Hamdallah, who operated in the West Bank, arrived in Hamas-run Gaza to inaugurate a long-awaited sewage plant project.

The World Bank, European Union and other European governments have paid nearly $75 million in funding. Hamas' takeover of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007 and the ensuing Israeli-Egyptian blockade, power shortages and conflicts delayed the opening of the project for four years.