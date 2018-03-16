US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq, killing all personnel onboard

A U.S. military helicopter carrying U.S. service members crashed in western Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement late on Thursday.

The Pentagon said Friday that all seven members aboard the aircraft had been in the crash.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity and citing initial reports, said the aircraft was a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter and it crashed near al-Qaim, a town in Anbar province close to the Syrian border.

One of the officials said there were no indications that the helicopter was brought down by hostile fire.

The United States acknowledges that it has about 5,200 troops in Iraq that are part of a coalition fighting Daesh terrorists.

Late last year, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over Daesh, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.