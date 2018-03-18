   
MIDEAST
Iranian FM Zarif hospitalized due to 'severe illness'

TEHRAN, Iran
Mohammad Javad Zarif (C) Iranian Foreign Minister, attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan (EPA Photo)
Iranian state media says the country's foreign minister was briefly hospitalized due to severe illness.

The state-run IRNA news agency cited a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that Mohammad Javad Zarif was hospitalized for a few hours on Saturday and has cancelled all his meetings on Sunday so he can rest. The spokesman did not provide further details on his illness.

Zarif, a relative moderate, was the lead negotiator in the talks leading up to the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. He was briefly hospitalized with back pain in October 2013.

