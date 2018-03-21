Israeli military confirms 2007 strike on Syrian nuclear site

Assad regime says Israel struck its military outposts near Damascus, claims to down one jet

The Israeli army confirmed Wednesday it had conducted a 2007 military strike on what was believed to be Syrian nuclear reactor, lifting the veil of secrecy after more than a decade over one of its boldest and most mysterious operations in recent memory.

The Israeli army said that four F-16 jets bombed a Syrian nuclear facility near Deir el-Zour, 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Damascus, in a four-hour stealth operation carried out Sept. 5-6, 2007.

The attack, dubbed "Out of the Box" by military command, was long believed to have occurred, but was never officially confirmed by Israel.

"The message from the attack on the nuclear reactor in 2007 is that the state of Israel will not allow the establishment of capabilities that threaten Israel's existence –Syria then, and Iran today," Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot said on Twitter.

"This was our message in 2007, this remains our message today and will continue to be our message in the near and distant future," he added.

It is unclear why the army chose to disclose the information now. Some speculate it could be a warning to Iran or be timed to coincide with the release of a memoir of Ehud Olmert, who served as prime minister during the strike.

Despite being widely reported in international media and even directly referred to in a memoir by former U.S. President George W. Bush, Israel maintained a veil of secrecy around the strike to prevent an escalation with Syria, said Amos Yadlin, who served as Israel's chief of military intelligence during the strike.

"The most interesting concept was pushing [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad to the deniability space," Yadlin told reporters, "If Israel will not take responsibility, there is a chance that Assad will deny that Israel even attacked."

Syria confirmed that Israeli jets entered Syrian airspace during the time of the attack, but did not offer any details on the Israeli targets.

According to the Israeli army, the reactor was months away from being operational, prompting the army to strike and destroy the facility.

Documents released by the army indicate that they suspected North Korea, Pakistan, and possibly a third country of assisting to build the reactor.

Under cover of night, the jets took off at 10:30 p.m., flying low to avoid detection and returning at 2:30 a.m.

"It is midnight, the moon is shining, thin with almost no light," one of the pilots recounted in a statement released by the army.

"I see from afar two points of light, the structure is before us, coming in for the attack," the pilot said, adding, it was a "direct hit."

From Israel's perspective, the strike was an astounding success since it not only destroyed the site, but prevented further escalation and strengthened its deterrence in the region.

Air force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said the current turmoil in Syria has further vindicated the strike, particularly since the reactor was in an area later captured by Daesh militants.

"Imagine what situation we would be in today if there was a nuclear reactor in Syria," Norkin said. "Israel's decision to destroy the reactor is one of the most important decisions taken here in the last 70 years."

Israel and Syria have always been bitter enemies. Throughout Syria's seven-year civil war, Israel has carried out well over 100 airstrikes, most believed to have been aimed at suspected weapons shipments destined for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. Both Iran and Hezbollah are allied with Assad.

Last month, Israel shot down an Iranian drone that entered its airspace, triggering a clash in which an Israeli warplane crashed after being struck by Syrian anti-aircraft fire. Israel responded by bombing Syrian anti-aircraft batteries.