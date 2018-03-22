Senate turns back resolution limiting US military in Yemen

The Senate rejected Tuesday a resolution that would prohibit U.S. troops from helping a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. Still, the unusual vote — coming as Saudi Arabia's crown prince was in Washington — amplified the continued unease in Congress with military endeavors abroad.

The resolution, which would halt U.S. military involvement in the Saudi campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, was tabled, 55-44, effectively shelving it for now.

Tuesday's vote came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened a three-week tour of the United States in meetings with Trump at the White House and leaders on Capitol Hill.

The Pentagon opposed the measure, and briefed senators last week about the U.S. role, which is mainly involves refueling Saudi fighter aircraft and providing intelligence, military advice and logistical support. No U.S. troops are fighting Houthis directly, officials say.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has strongly defended what he calls U.S. non-combat support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen."New restrictions on this limited U.S. military support could increase civilian casualties, jeopardize cooperation with our partners on counterterrorism, and reduce our influence with the Saudis - all of which would further exacerbate the situation and humanitarian crisis" in Yemen, Mattis wrote in a recent letter to McConnell.Both the U.S. and Saudis view the Houthis as Iranian proxies. Mattis said the withdrawal of U.S. support would embolden Iran to increase its support for the Houthis.