US State Department approves 1B worth of weapon sales to Saudis

The U.S. State Department has approved a total of $1 billion worth of potential weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, according to U.S. officials Thursday.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which works under the Pentagon, said Saudi Arabia was approved to purchase $670 million worth of (6,600) TOW 2B missiles along with 96 fly-to-buy lot for missiles.

"The proposed sale of TOW 2B missiles and technical support will advance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability," the statement said, adding that Saudi Arabia will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense.

The agency said the proposed sale will also support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the U.S. by helping to improve the security of a "friendly country".

Additionally, the sale also includes nearly $407 million worth of a possible military equipment and service to Saudi army such as Maintenance Support Services (MSS) and Ordinance Corps Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II Case, which contains government furnished equipment; technical manuals and publications; essential spares and repair parts; consumables; live fire exercise and ammunition; tools and test equipment.

It said the sale of equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region and implementation of the proposed sale requires the assignment of one U.S. Government and up to 320 contractor representatives to travel to Saudi Arabia for a period of two years.The proposed sales must now be approved by Congress.