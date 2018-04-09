Israeli soldiers cheer as they film sniper shooting unarmed Palestinian near Gaza fence

The Israeli military continues to face widespread questions and condemnation amid videos showing snipers killing unarmed Palestinians circulate on social media.

A video shared on Twitter Monday by a military correspondent for Israel's channel 10 news, showed an Israeli sniper shooting an unarmed Palestinian near the Israel−Gaza security barrier.

"Do you have a bullet in the chamber?" the commander is heard asking the sniper before he takes the shot. According to Israeli military protocol, soldiers need orders or permission from a brigade or battalion commander to target protesters.

After making a 'successful' shot, the sniper and the others beside him yell in celebration, calling the Palestinian man "a son of a bitch."

Another soldier is heard saying, "Wow, [he] shot him in the head."

A fellow accomplice who films the incident then exclaims "Of course I filmed it," in response to a question, before calling it "a legendary video."

"Yes!", "What a fabulous video," the others cry with joy, "he flew in the air."

The man is then seen carried away by Palestinians, however it is not known whether the Palestinian man was injured or killed by the shot.

In response to the shooting, the IDF told The Times of Israel on Monday that according to an initial investigation, the incident took place several months ago.

"In regards to the video currently circulating, the event depicted apparently occurred a number of months ago. The incident is being reviewed and will be thoroughly investigated," it said.

The incident comes after a Palestinian journalist wearing a flak jacket marked "press" and holding his camera was shot by Israeli forces in an exposed area just below the armpit.

The Israeli army declined to comment, saying it was reviewing the incident.

At least 31 Palestinians, including journalist Yaser Murtaja, have been killed by Israeli forces since March 30, when the demonstrations began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration that will culminate on May 15, which will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".

Demonstrators demand that Palestinian refugees be granted the "right of return" to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.