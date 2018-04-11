Late Saudi prince owes French firm $110,000 for private porn videos, lawsuit claims

Late Saudi prince and former foreign minister Saud al-Faisal left behind $110,000 of debt to a French firm, which commissioned private adult movies for him, a lawsuit said Wednesday.

The company, SARL Atyla, claims that it produced personalized porn videos for Al-Faisal, featuring his Moroccan mistress and a well-known French porn star, but never received any payment for them.

SARL Atyla now seeks to get paid for the services it allegedly provided from SCI 25 Avenue Bugeaud, a firm managed by the late prince's daughter.

Al-Faisal's children rejected the allegation and refused to pay the "debt."

A French court was presented with an alleged email correspondence between SARL Atyla and Al-Faisal's representative, where the prince personally described scenarios of the videos he wanted to be made.

The news of the lawsuit broke days ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to France.

Al-Faisal — the world's longest ever serving foreign minister — held the position of Saudi Arabia's top diplomat from 1975 to 2015.