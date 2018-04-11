Saudi-led raid kills 3 in Taiz, Yemen

Three Yemeni civilians were mistakenly killed yesterday by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in southwestern Yemen, the pro-government forces said.

The airstrike targeted the house of a civilian in Khadir district in eastern Taiz province, the media center for the pro-government forces said on Twitter.

A child was among the fatalities, the media center said. There has been no comment from the Saudi-led coalition on the report.

Held by government forces, Taiz has been under a siege imposed by Houthi rebels since 2015.

Yemen has been racked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country. The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The ongoing violence has devastated basic services, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the U.N. to describe the situation in Yemen as one of "the world's worst humanitarian disasters in modern times."