16 killed in attack at funeral of anti-Daesh fighters in northern Iraq

At least 16 people died in a bomb attack Thursday during funerals in a northern village for Iraqi fighters killed by the Daesh terrorist group, the mayor said.

Salaheddin Shaalan told AFP that a bomb targeted a funeral procession in Asdira, near the town of Sharqat, for fighters killed the previous day. Most of the 14 people wounded in the blast were in "critical condition," he said.

Daesh terrorists seized large swathes of Iraqi territory in a 2014 blitz and has since claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks there.

In recent months, Daesh has suffered a string of major defeats in both Iraq and Syria.