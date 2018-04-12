Kuwait Airways cancels flights to Beirut over possible Syria action

UN to meet on threat of military action against Syria after Bolivia's request

As countries take sides over Syria crisis, US, UK, France and Saudi Arabia opt for military action

Trump’s security council to meet again to make decisions on Syria response, sources say

Middle East carrier Kuwait Airways said on Thursday it had stopped all flights to Beirut after a warning about flying close to Lebanese airspace.

The security warning came from Cyprus authorities, the Middle East airline said on Twitter early Thursday morning.

Earlier, European airspace authorities warned aircraft to be careful over the next days when flying close to Syria because of possible military action against the Assad regime.

The Eurocontrol airspace organization said that the European Aviation Safety Agency had sent a "Rapid Alert Notification" that flight operations needed to consider the possibility of air or missile strikes into Syria.