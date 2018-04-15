Turkmen parliament candidate survives deadly car bomb attack in Kirkuk

An Iraqi Turkmen Front's (ITF) candidate in parliamentary polls survived a suicide car bomb attack that killed one and injured 11 others in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in front of a used car showroom in Hadra district, from where the parliament candidate Ammar Kahya's convoy was passing by.

Kahya survived the attack without being hurt but two of his guards were among the injured, Kirkuk Police Director Ali Kemal told Anadolu Agency.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.