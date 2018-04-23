Yemen Houthi political leader killed in Saudi-led coalition raid

A senior Houthi official was killed in a Saudi-led coalition air raid last week, Houthi-run television reported on Monday.

The head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, Saleh al-Samad, was killed on Thursday, al-Masirah TV reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting to reinstate the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi who was forced into exile by the Houthis.

The Houthis, Shiite rebels allied with Iran, control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa. The coalition has been at war with the rebels since 2015.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the beginning of the conflict.