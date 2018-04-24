   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Twitter blocks Israeli lawmaker for wishing teen Palestinian activist shot

ASSOCIATED PRESS
JERUSALEM
Published
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2017 Palestinian Ahed Tamimi (R) reacts in front of Israeli forces during a demonstration on May 26, 2017, in the village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (AFP Photo)
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2017 Palestinian Ahed Tamimi (R) reacts in front of Israeli forces during a demonstration on May 26, 2017, in the village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (AFP Photo)

A hard-line Israeli lawmaker is sarcastically thanking Twitter for briefly freezing his account following a post he wrote about wishing a teen Palestinian protester had been shot.

Bezalel Smotrich of the Jewish Home party says Tuesday that Twitter had given greater prominence to his stance that the 17-year-old was a "terrorist."

Smotrich says Twitter's "bullying" unmasked the liberals who "support free speech for all as long as you think just like them."

Smotrich says he was cut off for about 12 hours after his post about Ahed Tamimi, who is serving an eight-month prison term for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home.

Smotrich wrote that instead of arresting her, the soldiers should have shot her in the knee to put her in "home arrest for life."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Former CEO of a British PR firm that ran top secret influence operations...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS