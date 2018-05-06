   
Saudi Arabia appoints first female commercial attaché

Saudi Arabia has appointed a woman as a commercial attaché for the first time in the history of the oil-rich kingdom.

Samar Bint Mazin Saleh was named as a commercial attaché at the Saudi Commercial Attache's office in the Japan's capital, Tokyo, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment.

"This step is part of the ministry's policy to empower women," the ministry said.

Samar holds a master's degree in journalism and international media from City University in London.

She had previously worked as in-charge for developing trade exchange at the Commercial Attache's Office in the Saudi Embassy in Italy.

Saudi Arabia has recently introduced a number of reforms, including allowing women to drive and enter sport stadium.

