Rouhani says Iran will continue to remain in nuclear deal despite US withdrawal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran is ready to resume its nuclear work after holding talks with European, Russian and Chinese parties to the 2015 deal, and asserted that the country will remain in the deal despite Washington's withdrawal.

Speaking live on Iranian state television immediately after the U.S.' announcement, Rouhani called Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear deal an act of "psychological warfare" against Tehran.

He also said there is a "short time" to negotiate with the countries remaining in the nuclear deal, and warned his country could start enriching uranium more than ever in the coming weeks.

"I have ordered Iran's atomic organization that whenever it is needed, we will start enriching uranium more than before," adding that Iran would start this "in the next weeks," he said.

He also said he will be sending Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to countries remaining in the accord.

