Strong 6.2 magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, also felt in Pakistan

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, sending people rushing outside and creating tremors felt as far away as Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

The quake set buildings shaking in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor hit at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), about 67 km (42 miles) south of the provincial capital of Khorugh.

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the northwestern city of Peshawar.