5 most wanted Daesh leaders captured: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five "most wanted" leaders of Daesh had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.

"Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, using a different acronym for the militant group and providing no further details about their capture.

In a statement Thursday coalition spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon called the arrest a "significant blow to Daesh."

None of the statements from the president or the coalition named the individuals.

Iraq had described the capture of Daesh commanders as "some of the most wanted" leaders of the group. The list did not include Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Daesh fighters no longer control significant pockets of territory inside Iraq, but do maintain a grip inside Syria along Iraq's border.