Turkey hails Iraq's Saturday parliamentary polls

Turkey on Sunday wished the Iraqi people well after their parliamentary elections the previous day.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that despite terrorist attacks and claims of irregularities, the voting went successfully.

"We hope the election results will bring the best to the brotherly people of Iraq, who have suffered from great pain and distress for many years," the ministry said.

"It is important that allegations of irregularities be investigated by Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission to establish the legitimacy of the election results," it said.

The ministry highlighted that Turkey places great importance on preserving Iraq's political unity and territorial integrity.

"Turkey believes that forming a government that embraces all sectors of the Iraqi public is essential to successfully overcoming the formidable challenges ahead, such as fighting terrorism, reconstruction, and social reconciliation. It will also have positive implications on the security and stability of our region," the ministry said.