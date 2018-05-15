Erdoğan says Netanyahu has Palestinians' blood on his hands

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands for 60 more years in violation of U.N. resolutions.

"He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can't cover up crimes by attacking Turkey," Erdoğan said in an English-language Twitter post in response to earlier remarks made by Netanyahu.

"Want a lesson in humanity? Read the 10 commandments."

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu tweeted: "Erdoğan is one of the biggest supporters of Hamas, so there's no doubt he's an expert on terror and slaughter."

Erdoğan called Israel a "terror state" and accused it of "genocide" on Monday after the killings of 62 Palestinians in protests along the Gaza border against the opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Most of the Palestinians killed on Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza's health ministry has said, and included a eight-month-old baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16.

Turkey announced three days of national mourning and recalled its ambassadors to Israel and the United States over the violence.