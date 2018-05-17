54 Palestinians injured by Israeli violence in Gaza remain in vegetative state

Fifty-four out of the thousands of people injured in Israel's inhumane response to the border protests in Gaza remain in a vegetative state, a Palestinian group said Thursday.

Emad al-Baz, the chairman of a Hamas-linked group monitoring Israeli war crimes, told journalists at a news conference at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City that at least 3,000 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli aggression against protesters, with 1,359 wounded by gunfire.

Those who were wounded by live fire included 79 women, 255 minors, 20 journalists and 19 medics, he added.

Since early Monday, 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire, shrapnel, tear gas canisters and gas inhalation, Gazan health officials said, with the total death toll in Gaza border protests since late March climbing to 117. This made May 14 the deadliest day since the war in 2014.

Baz also called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to bring Israeli crimes before the International Criminal Court.