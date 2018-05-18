   
Saudi official shares Prince Salman’s photo with Egypt’s Sissi amid death rumors

The head of the private office for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has put an end to speculations around Mohammad bin Salman's absence by posting a photo of the royal with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Friday.

"A friendly meeting continues among brothers," Bader Al-Asaker wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

Iranian media has been speculating that the crown prince may have died in the "coup attempt" at the Saudi royal palace on April 21. A Saudi official later said that a toy drone flying without an authorization was shot down outside the palace, refuting rumors of a coup.

The 32-year-old leader ousted his older cousin as crown prince last summer in a palace coup and then led the so-called anti-corruption purge in the country, detaining dozens of members of the royal family and senior officials.

