UN mulls calling for Palestinian protection force

The United Nations Security Council will begin talks on Monday on a Kuwait-drafted resolution that condemns Israeli force against Palestinian civilians and calls for an "international protection mission" to be deployed to the occupied territories. The draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Friday, asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report within 30 days of its adoption on "ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population." The United States, an Israeli ally, is likely to veto the move if it is put to a vote by Kuwait, the diplomats said. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to be adopted.

The push for a resolution comes after the bloodiest day for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza war. Dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday in gunfire and tear gas from Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said as the United States opened its new embassy in contested Jerusalem.