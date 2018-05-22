Yemeni crisis expands, Daesh looks to gain

Since the war in Yemen began several terrorist groups have renewed their efforts to expand their control zones. Especially after Saudi Arabia launched an all-out-war campaign against the country, al-Qaida believed it could gain more in the south.

Prior to the war, Yemen was one of the countries where the American army was conducting operations against wanted terrorists.

However, now, Daesh has started putting itself forward mor

e than any other radical group. Losing its territories in Iraq and Syria, Daesh was repelled by a collaboration of several actors.

With this, the terrorist group has started appearing in Yemen, broadcasting videos in which, allegedly, its militants target the Houthi militias.

Yemen was already the poorest Middle Eastern country prior to the war, and the conflict has almost entirely stopped business activities. The Yemeni Central Bank was relocated to Aden from Sanaa and has been unable to carry out its main activities.

The country also faces the threat of falling into a more multi-partied conflict. While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seem to be fighting against the Iran-backed Houthi militias, there are problems between the two countries as some United Arab Emirates- (UAE) backed groups refused to fight for Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the fact that the UAE invaded an island in Yemen's south and that Saudi Arabia immediately sent troops to that island demonstrate that there is a hidden rivalry.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee the country. A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition has been conducting an extensive air campaign against the Houthis since March 2015 that has pushed rebels out of southern Yemen.

While the war and uncertainty continue, the Yemeni people continue to suffer and are afraid of remaining more helpless after the recent developments.

Besides the killing of civilians, Yemenis face other critical problems, such as a lack of access to clean water, electricity and food. In some besieged areas, children are starving to death.

As a result, the country seems to be offering a safe haven for Daesh militants. It is uncertain to what extent the group would conduct its operations in Yemen, yet it is clear that Yemen may become another terror hub as long as the war continues.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government cannot be expected to carry out operations against Daesh, despite the fact that a Daesh leader was arrested by Yemeni police over the weekend.