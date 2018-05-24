2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire die of wounds

Two Palestinian protesters wounded by Israeli fire on the Gaza border died Thursday of their wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said that Ahmed Qutoosh, 23, was shot by soldiers "several days ago" east of Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, without giving further details.

In the West Bank city of Hebron, medical officials told AFP that 21-year-old Mohanad Abu Tahun had been wounded in the Gaza clashes and transferred to the city's Al-Ahli Hospital on Wednesday.

Abu Tahun was among many Gazans who had to be transferred to hospitals outside the enclave under the Israeli blockade after the Israeli attacks on Palestinian protesters left hospitals there overwhelmed.

Israeli violence peaked on May 14, with at least 62 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire when thousands of Palestinians protested as the U.S. officially moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A total of at least 121 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since since March 30, according to Palestinian medical officials.

No Israelis have been killed during that time.