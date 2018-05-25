Houthi rebels launched missile strike against Turkish cargo ship: White House

Houthi rebels launched a missile strike on a Turkish cargo ship delivering wheat to Yemen's Saleef port this month, the White House said Friday.

"The United States is alarmed by the Houthi missile strike against a Turkish cargo ship 70 miles off the coast of Yemen that was attempting to deliver 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Yemen's Saleef port near Hudaydah," the White House said in a statement.

"This proves yet again that missile proliferation in Yemen is a real threat to all countries and underscores the need to fully enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216."

The Turkish government and aid agencies have sent food, medical and other forms of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country since the start of the civil war.

Impoverished Yemen has remained in disarray since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated one year later when a Saudi-led Arab coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

Since then, the country has faced a host of public-health challenges, including a major cholera epidemic that experts blame on a lack of functioning medical infrastructure and access to clean water.