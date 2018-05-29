8 militants and 2 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai Peninsula

Egypt's military said on Tuesday eight militants and two soldiers were killed as part of an ongoing operation against insurgents in the restive Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt's Air Force destroyed two vehicles laden with weapons and ammunition which were attempting to cross the country's western border, military spokesman Tamer al-Refai said in a statement.

Eighty hideouts containing explosives and ammunition were destroyed over the past few days, he said.

Sappers defused 15 explosive devices which were planted on roads to target troops, the spokesman said, adding that 64 suspects were arrested.

"Two soldiers were killed and an officer and three other soldiers were wounded in the crackdown," the spokesman added.

In February, Egypt launched a major security operation against "terrorists and criminal organizations" in the province of Sinai - where security forces are battling militants - and elsewhere.