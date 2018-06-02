Thousands attend funeral of Gaza nurse killed by Israeli fire

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral Saturday of a young female volunteer medic killed by Israeli fire in violence on the border in southern Gaza.

Razan al-Najar, 21, a volunteer with the Gaza health ministry, was fatally shot in the chest near Khan Yunis on Friday.

Ambulances and medical crews attended the funeral, with her father holding the white blood-stained medics' jacket she wore when she was shot, as mourners called for revenge.

Gazans have since March 30 staged border protests demanding the return of Palestinians to land they fled or were expelled from during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, now inside the Jewish state.

The demonstrations are accompanied by smaller clashes as youths hurl stones at Israeli soldiers and attempt to breach the border fence, at times laying explosive devices on the fence or throwing grenades.

The Israeli army on Saturday said the previous day's violence included "thousands of rioters" at five locations along the border, "burning tires adjacent to the security fence and attempting to damage security infrastructure."

Shots were fired at an army vehicle and a Palestinian had crossed into Israel, planted a grenade and returned to Gaza, it said.

The army said that cases such as Najar's "in which civilians are allegedly killed" by Israeli fire "are thoroughly examined" by an internal military committee.

The U.N. envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said in a tweet that "Medical workers are #NotATarget!" and that "Israel needs to calibrate its use of force and Hamas need to prevent incidents at the fence."

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society said Najar was shot "as she was attempting to provide first aid to an injured protester," with three other first responders also hit by live fire on Friday.

"Shooting at medical personnel is a war crime under the Geneva conventions," the PMRC said in a statement, demanding "an immediate international response to Israeli humanitarian law violations in Gaza."