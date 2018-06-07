Egypt's Sissi names housing minister Madbouly as new prime minister

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday named Mostafa Madbouly as the country's new prime minister, tasking him with forming the new cabinet.

Madbouly — now former minister of housing, utilities and urban communities — has been the country's acting prime minister since the departure of Sherif Ismail.

Egypt's cabinet resigned this week to pave the way for Sissi to appoint a new government following his re-election to a second term in office.

Ministers will retain their portfolios in a caretaker government for now.

Ismail has gone abroad to receive medical treatment, the website also reported, without elaborating.